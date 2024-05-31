How to design and prep your custom insert file for dropshipping?

Custom inserts are printed on high quality office printers using a premium textured paper stock. With this in mind, below are some key considerations when designing your custom insert.

Do’s:

Simple design . Your art print is your artistic showcase to your buyer, so ensure your insert design is stripped back with the focus on the message to the buyer.

. Your art print is your artistic showcase to your buyer, so ensure your insert design is stripped back with the focus on the message to the buyer. Use of white . Aim to have the majority background colour pure white (#ffffff) this will use the paper’s natural off-white which creates a high-quality look and feel to the insert.

. Aim to have the majority background colour pure white (#ffffff) this will use the paper’s natural off-white which creates a high-quality look and feel to the insert. Light colours. Where colour is required, aim to use a light palette of shades of white, off-white, cream, grey, pastel colours.

Don’ts:

Dark colours . Avoid strong colours, in particular blacks, dark greys, dark blues etc.

. Avoid strong colours, in particular blacks, dark greys, dark blues etc. Large blocks of colour . Aim to utilize the papers natural colour as your background.

. Aim to utilize the papers natural colour as your background. Detailed imagery . Avoid the use of detailed images or photographs. Where you do, use them as accompanying elements rather than dominant features.

. Avoid the use of detailed images or photographs. Where you do, use them as accompanying elements rather than dominant features. Small font size. Keep your font size above 12pt and ensure good spacing between words and lines of text.

File preparation:

Spec: Flattened (i.e not layered file)

Colour space: Adobe RGB 98

Size: A4 (210 x 297mm)

Format: PDF

Design examples:

To learn how to upload your custom insert, follow this quick and easy step-by-step guide.