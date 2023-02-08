How do I add branding to my dropshipping order packaging?

Branding overview

You can include your branding on the packaging of your drop shipping orders. We make this possible by sticking a biodegradable sticker to the front of each of your customer orders.

We charge an additional £3/ €3.30/ $3.90 per order when the branding service is activated. This fee is included in the order fulfillment costs which we automatically debit during the order production process.

Sticker types

We offer 2 types of branding sticker sizes to choose from. You can select either the rectangle sticker or the circular sticker.

Sticker sizes & templates

First impressions are everything. In order to guarantee that your branding sticker is printed in superior quality, your print file will need to follow certain guidelines. We need to ensure that the file is sized to the dimensions of the sticker.

Files must be in a .pdf document format

Files must be 300ppi

Circle: 50mm x 50mm (590px x 590px @300ppi)

Rectangle: 210 x 51mm (2480px x 602px @300ppi)

Do you need help sizing your logo? Use the template Photoshop files below. Simply add your branding to the grey area, remove the grey area layer and export as .pdf (Photoshop PDF, [High Quality Print])

Download rectangle sticker template

Download circle sticker template

Add branding in creativehub

Follow these steps to add your branding in your creativehub account:

Access your main setting menu by clicking your profile icon in the top right Select ‘Art store settings’ from the drop down menu Select ‘Brand settings’ from the left-hand side menu Scroll down the page until you reach ‘Branded packaging’

Select the sticker format from the drop down menu Upload your .pdf file Finally, use the toggle to activate branded packaging

Other branding options

Want to add more personality to your drop shipping orders? Include a custom A4 insert with every order!

Add your insert using this quick guide