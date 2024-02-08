What paper stock is used for custom inserts and certificates of authenticity?

For dropshipping orders you can include a certificate of authenticity and/or a custom insert with your orders.
Both custom inserts and certificates of authenticity are printed on high quality office printers in size A4.
The paper stock used for these items is a high quality textured paper stock, details as follows:
|Name
|Diamond White Fine Linen Effect
|Colour
|White
|Finish
|Smooth
|Style
|A4
|Material
|Paper / Card
|Material Weight
|135Gsm
|Recyclable
|Yes
|Commodity Description
|With a weight of 70 g/m² or more but not exceeding 400 g/m² and brightness of more than 84 (measured according to ISO 2470-1)
|Harmonisation Code
|48102930
|Sustainable
|FSC
|Size (mm)
|210 x 297 mm
|Size (cm)
|21 x 29.7 cm
|Size (inches)
|8.27 x 11.69 inches