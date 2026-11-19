There is no minimum order: you can order a single print as easily as a hundred. At checkout the standard price applies to every copy, however many you order. For a large direct order, such as an exhibition set or an edition, the team can quote the job as a whole, and any volume discount is given on that quote, so ask before you order.

No minimum order

We print on demand from rolls of archival paper, so a one-off print is an ordinary order, and custom sizes are available as well as standard ones. To order several sizes or copies of the same artwork, upload the file once and add each size from it.

Prices at checkout are the same at any quantity

The per-print price on the price list and in your basket is the price for every copy. Nothing is reduced automatically in the basket as the quantity rises, and that applies equally to exhibition sets, orders for a client and prints for resale. There is no separate trade, gallery or exhibition price list.

Large orders: ask for a quote first

For a large order you are buying yourself, the team prices the whole job as one order: sizes, paper, finishing, delivery and timing. Volume discounts depend on the type of order and its value, and are shown on the quote. We do not publish discount levels, and a discount is never applied at checkout, so request the quote before placing the order.

Email info@creativehub.io with:

what you are printing: the number of pieces, and whether they are one image or a series;

the sizes, and whether they are all the same or a mix;

the print type (giclée or C-type) and the paper, if you have a preference;

any mounting or framing;

your deadline and the delivery destination.

If you have not settled on a print type yet, our photo and art printing service page compares the two.

We can also advise on paper, sizing, production lead times and the most cost-effective way to put the order together. If you are undecided on paper, a sample pack is a sensible first step before a larger run.

Charity, trade and sponsorship

We keep one consistent price structure for everyone. We do not offer reduced rates for charities or non-profit organizations, trade discounts, or artist and exhibition sponsorship. We are glad to give technical advice on materials, sizing and finishing for an exhibition or a fundraising print run at our standard rates.

For an exhibition, the frame styles, mouldings and glass options you can ask us about are set out on our fine art framing page.

Orders from your online store

This article is about prints you buy for yourself. Drop shipping prices are published and are the same for every seller at any volume, and those orders are not quoted.

For a single print or a short run, our price list is the quickest way to cost the job by size before you ask for a quote.