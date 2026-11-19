We offer two C-type papers, Fuji Matt and Fuji Gloss. Fuji Pearl, Fuji Flex and Kodak Endura Metallic have been discontinued and will not be restocked. The closest current papers are Fuji Gloss, Hahnemühle Pearl and Canson Baryta, depending on what you liked about the original.

Our current C-type papers

Fuji Matt (231gsm): a semi-matt photographic paper with a slight sheen and a fine stippled texture. It is our most popular C-type paper, works well under direct lighting, and has slightly softer blacks than Fuji Gloss.

a semi-matt photographic paper with a slight sheen and a fine stippled texture. It is our most popular C-type paper, works well under direct lighting, and has slightly softer blacks than Fuji Gloss. Fuji Gloss (246gsm): a gloss paper with punchy, rich color and the strongest blacks and contrast of the two. It mounts well.

Both are Fuji Crystal Archive papers. To order, upload your file at order.creativehub.io, choose C-type as the print type, then pick Fuji Matt or Fuji Gloss. More on the C-type printing page.

Papers that have been discontinued

Fuji Pearl and Fuji Flex (C-type) were discontinued in September 2025.

(C-type) were discontinued in September 2025. Kodak Endura Metallic was discontinued some time ago.

These changes are permanent. Neither current C-type paper has a metallic or pearlescent effect, and we do not offer a direct metallic substitute.

The closest alternatives

Current paper Why choose it Fuji Gloss (C-type) Closest for depth and color saturation. It will not reproduce the pearlescent or metallic sheen. Hahnemühle Pearl (giclée, 285gsm) Pearl finish with a fine orange peel texture; the nearest surface match to Fuji Pearl. Canson Baryta (giclée, 310gsm) Worth considering for work formerly on Fuji Flex: the strongest blacks and whites in our range, with a light gloss finish. Fuji Matt (C-type) If you would now prefer a non-reflective surface.

A test strip of your own image on each candidate is the reliable way to choose. If you order strips on both Canson Baryta and Fuji Gloss, the Baryta is the thicker, heavier sheet.

Matching an existing series

To continue a series that was printed on Fuji Flex, print one image on Fuji Gloss first and compare it side by side with an existing Flex print before you reprint the whole series.

A photo paper sample pack is another way to compare the current papers side by side before you choose.

If you are not sure which paper an earlier order used, send us the original order details through the contact page and we will check and confirm the closest current option. Orders placed before 29 June 2026 are not listed in your account, but we still hold the records.

Other papers we don't stock, and the nearest match

Paper you may be looking for Nearest paper we stock Hahnemühle Glossy FineArt Baryta Canson Baryta (310gsm, light gloss) Hahnemühle Photo Rag Baryta 315gsm, hammer or ivory stocks Canson Baryta 310gsm, the one baryta paper we stock. For black and white exhibition work, Hahnemühle Photo Rag 308gsm is the matt alternative. Epson Semi Matte Pro Epson Semi-Gloss Somerset Enhanced (Radiant White Satin) 330gsm Hahnemühle Pearl or Hahnemühle Photo Rag "FineArt Pearl" Hahnemühle Pearl (285gsm)

If a paper is not one of our nine, we do not offer it, and we cannot print on paper you supply.

If C-type printing is delayed

C-type prints are normally ready within two working days. From time to time the C-type printer is out of action while our technician works on it. When that happens, C-type orders can be delayed, and at first we may not know when printing will start again.

Contact us with your order number. We will tell you what we know and update you as soon as there is a confirmed time.

If you need the print quickly, ask about switching to giclée. Epson Semi-Gloss is the giclée paper closest to the look of a C-type print.

Fuji Matt and Fuji Gloss are compared side by side on our C-type printing page, along with the sample pack if you want to handle them.