Work back from your date: production time, plus delivery time, plus a day or two spare. We can tell you when an order will be printed and dispatched, but the delivery leg sits with the carrier, so every delivery estimate is given on a best-endeavours basis and an arrival date cannot be guaranteed.

Step 1: allow for production

For a US address, the checkout shows the dispatch date and the delivery estimate for your order before you pay. Use those dates as your guide.

Finishing adds time, because it is made to order:

Dry mounting: 5 working days.

Acrylic reverse mounting: 10 working days.

Bespoke framing: 10 working days.

More detail on mounting sizes, timings and limits is given in our guide to what a mounted print is.

Turnaround is counted in working days. Production does not run at weekends or on the public holidays of the studio making your order, so a Friday afternoon order rolls into the following week. The full list is in Production turnaround times.

Step 2: add the delivery time

Delivery time starts at dispatch and depends on the service you choose at checkout.

For a US address, choose Tracked Ground Delivery at the delivery step. It is the domestic US service, carried by USPS or UPS, and the checkout shows the delivery estimate for your address.

More on the services is on our delivery services page.

Step 3: check the estimate at checkout

The estimated delivery date shown at checkout covers both production and transit for your exact order, so it is the clearest test of whether a date is realistic. You can check it without paying:

Build the order at order.creativehub.io as normal. Go to checkout and enter the full delivery address. Compare the delivery options offered for that address. Each one shows an estimated delivery date. Choose the option that lands comfortably before the date you need.

This matters most for remote and island addresses, where the usual estimates may not apply. If the estimate is uncomfortably close to your deadline, step up to the faster service.

Tight deadlines

Order as early as you can. It is the single most useful thing you can do to protect a fixed date.

Order print only . Framing takes 10 working days, so a framed order is unlikely to be achievable inside two weeks. Framing cannot be added to a print-only order afterwards, so a tight deadline usually means sourcing the frame separately.

. Framing takes 10 working days, so a framed order is unlikely to be achievable inside two weeks. Framing cannot be added to a print-only order afterwards, so a tight deadline usually means sourcing the frame separately. There is no fixed express production service. The delivery leg is the part you can speed up.

Christmas and other busy periods

During the festive period our timings are slightly extended and offered on a best-endeavours basis. Each year we publish order cut-off dates for pre-Christmas delivery once the couriers confirm their schedules. Until the new dates are out, last year's cut-off dates are a reasonable planning guide: print-only orders need the least lead time and framed orders the most.

Ask us to check a date

Before you order, email info@creativehub.io with the deadline date, where the order is going, the size, the paper, the quantity and whether it is framed or unframed. We will tell you honestly whether the date is achievable.

When a date matters, compare the services before you order: our delivery options and timescales page covers prints, mounted and framed work.