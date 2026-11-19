Giclée prints are made on Epson SureColor P9000 printers with Epson UltraChrome HDX pigment inks, and C-type prints are made on Chromira printers on Fuji Matt and Fuji Gloss photographic paper. We calibrate the machines every day and print your file exactly as supplied, so the same file on the same paper gives the same result from one order to the next, at any size.

Printers and inks

Giclée: Epson SureColor P9000 printers with Epson UltraChrome HDX inks, a wide-gamut, archival pigment ink set. More on the giclée printing page.

Epson SureColor P9000 printers with Epson UltraChrome HDX inks, a wide-gamut, archival pigment ink set. More on the giclée printing page. C-type: Chromira printers on Fuji Matt and Fuji Gloss paper. C-type is a photographic process: the paper is exposed to light and developed in chemistry, so there is no ink. More on the C-type printing page.

For how the two compare, see the difference between C-type and giclée prints.

Made in our own studios

We have studios in London, Düsseldorf and New York. All three are our own, and we do not send printing out to other labs.

Giclée orders for the US and Canada are made in New York.

See where print orders are made and shipped from.

How color is kept consistent

The machines are calibrated every day.

Each paper has its own print profile, made by us. You can download the profiles for soft-proofing.

Your file is printed as supplied. We do not crop, sharpen, retouch or color correct it, and there are no automatic enhancements.

Everything is made in our own studios, which is how color stays consistent wherever the order is printed.

Why two prints can still look different

Paper. Each paper has its own base color and surface. The same file looks different on a matt cotton paper and on a gloss paper.

Each paper has its own base color and surface. The same file looks different on a matt cotton paper and on a gloss paper. Process. Giclée and C-type are different processes and will not match each other exactly.

Giclée and C-type are different processes and will not match each other exactly. Size and viewing. A large print can look a little different from a small one simply because you view it from further away and in different light.

If color matching across a set matters, order the whole set on one paper, in one order.

If a reprint looks different from the first print

The most common cause is a change in the color profile or color space of the file between the two orders. Check these in turn:

File. Was exactly the same file used, with the same embedded color profile? A re-exported or edited file, or one saved in a different color space, can print differently. Paper. Is it the same paper? Some older papers are no longer offered, such as Fuji Pearl and Fuji Flex, so a reorder may be on the nearest current paper. See alternatives to discontinued papers. Process. A giclée and a C-type of the same file will not match exactly. Light. Compare the two prints side by side in daylight. An older print may also have changed slightly if it has been on display in bright light.

If you are not sure which paper the first order used, send us the original order details and we will check. If the two prints still differ, send a photo of them side by side with both order numbers through the contact page. We will check the orders and the files, and if the reprint is not accurate to your file we will replace it free of charge.

The papers that run through these giclée printers are listed with a comparison table on our giclée printing service page.