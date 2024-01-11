How many design options are there for certificates of authenticity?

We offer 6 COA designs that you can choose from in your creativehub account. One option can be used for free, while the other five cost $2.75 per COA printed. This fee gets added to your order fulfillment costs.

We populate each COA with your branding details (logo and digital signature) as well as the edition particulars (open edition or tracked edition). Read this article to create a personalized certificate to be sent with your orders.

6 COA designs

Classic (Free)

Modern ($2.75 each):

Clean ($2.75each):

Minimilist ($2.75 each):

Traditional ($2.75 each):

Typewriter ($2.75 each):