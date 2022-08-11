What does being Carbon Neutral mean for theprintspace?

Learn about why we offset all our carbon emissions.

Climate change is a global threat which will impact the lives of everyone on our planet.

It’s vital that all individuals, businesses, organizations and governments contribute towards the common goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Carbon Footprint’s analysts have calculated theprintspace’s footprint using the 2018 conversion factors developed by the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

After internally analyzing our footprint, we made immediate changes to cut back as much of our carbon emissions as possible.

Where we’ve not been able to do this, we use Gold Standard to offset our carbon emissions as recommended by Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace and WWF UK. Through Gold Standard, theprintspace invests in renewable energy projects.

Offsetting our carbon emissions is first and foremost a short-term alternative and not a long-term solution. We are always looking for ways to cut back our emissions further and continue to make necessary changes along the way.