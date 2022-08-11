What is the World Land Trust?

Learn about the environmental work the World Land Trust does.

The World Land Trust is an international conservation charity working to protect and sustainably manage natural ecosystems in more than 20 countries.

They channel funds and expertise to places that desperately need it, while full control is given to the people who live on that land 365 days of the year.

Through this, they’re able to develop partnerships with local individuals, communities and organizations to nurture support and commitment. Poachers are also trained as gamekeepers, providing additional wildlife safety and safe, local employment.

The World Land Trust, whose patron is Sir David Attenborough, does vital work to save the planet for future generations. With every donation, they can permanently protect an increasing amount of land that is also managed for wildlife, which would otherwise be destroyed.