Why do you help the World Land Trust to protect natural habitats?

Why we’re committing to sustainability.

theprintspace is a carbon neutral service with a simple philosophy; we are a for-profit, privately-held company that want to contribute positive actions towards a sustainable planet.

We think businesses should, more than individuals, provide or work to provide solutions for our climate emergency, and to do that we think that all businesses should try to use economic forces to drive environmental sustainability.

The IT sector currently contributes around 8% of the global carbon emissions, and we feel strongly about giving our users a creative platform that makes an effort to minimize its own environmental impact.