Is theprintspace Carbon Neutral?

Learn about how we offset our carbon emissions.

As of 01 July 2019, theprintspace is an end-to-end carbon neutral service.

This means we minimize our energy usage where we can and use suppliers of renewable energy. Where it’s unavoidable, we offset all of our carbon emissions by investing in renewable energy projects.

How to you offset carbon emissions?

We use Gold Standard to offset our carbon emissions as recommended by Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace and WWF UK.

It is our policy not to use forestry-based carbon offsetting projects and instead invest in renewable energy projects.

A project we have invested in is the 22.5MW Wind Power Project in Rajasthan, India.

This wind power project plays an important role in reducing CO2 emissions and also invests in the development and education of the local community. It currently generates 45 GWh of clean electricity per year – the equivalent of powering 10,500 households.