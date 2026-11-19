We do not issue discount codes for first orders, the codes listed on voucher websites are not ours and will not work, and we do not sell gift cards or gift vouchers. A code you were given by the organizers of an open call or competition goes in the Promo code box at checkout, and graduating students can ask about our discount for degree show printing.

Codes from voucher websites

Discount codes listed on voucher and coupon websites are not issued by theprintspace. They will not be accepted at checkout.

First-order and referral codes

There is no introductory code for new customers. The customer referral scheme we used to run has closed, so a referral code passed on by another artist or found online can no longer be applied to a print order. The current referral program is for sellers on the Sell site.

Codes from open calls and competitions

Organizers of open calls and competitions sometimes give entrants a discount code. Enter it in the Promo code box at checkout.

If a code you have been given will not apply, contact us before you place the order. A code cannot always be applied afterwards.

Promotions

We do not run standing promotions. If one is ever running, it is shown on our website and applied at checkout, so there is nothing to request by email.

Student discount

We offer a student discount to graduating BA and MA Photography (and related) students for degree show printing. Ask your tutor to contact us, and the team will confirm the current terms.

Gift cards and gift vouchers

We do not offer gift cards or gift vouchers, including for printing and framing, and have no plans to introduce them at present.

If you would like a personal message or letter to travel with a print you are giving as a present, order the message as a print of its own.

Other ways to bring the cost down

Standard prices are on the price list. See How can I make my print order cheaper? for the options that change the price, and Is there a minimum order or a bulk discount for prints? for large orders.

Our standard prices are published openly, and the full price list gives them for printing, mounting and framing at each size.