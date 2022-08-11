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How much land do you protect with the World Land Trust?

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Find out how much land we help protect.

How much land is protected?

  • Every time a new user spends online with us (min. £25), we fund the World Land Trust to buy 25m2 of natural habitat, every year.
  • This is also possible through our referral scheme, where we give each new referred customer 25% off of their first order.
  • If you introduce 10 users who each spend then minimum £25, that’s a wildlife reserve the size of a tennis court every year that you have protected.

How can I refer new users?

To find out how to refer new users and protect wildlife with each new user, click here.

Updated on 11 August 2022
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