How much land do you protect with the World Land Trust?

Find out how much land we help protect.

How much land is protected?

Every time a new user spends online with us (min. £25), we fund the World Land Trust to buy 25m2 of natural habitat, every year.

This is also possible through our referral scheme, where we give each new referred customer 25% off of their first order.

If you introduce 10 users who each spend then minimum £25, that’s a wildlife reserve the size of a tennis court every year that you have protected.

How can I refer new users?

To find out how to refer new users and protect wildlife with each new user, click here.