No. We print from high-resolution digital files and do not scan, digitize or photograph artwork in-house. A painting, drawing, photograph or negative has to be scanned first; you then upload the file and order the print as usual.

What we cannot do

Scan, digitize or photograph artwork, including 35mm negatives.

Print directly from an original, such as a painting.

Print from film or paper negatives. Everything is printed from a digital file.

Please do not bring or send us originals or negatives. We cannot digitize them or return them with a print, so they should go to your scanning service instead.

Choosing a scanning service

You are welcome to use any provider you prefer. Scan quality varies a lot, so check a provider's reviews on Google or Trustpilot before booking.

What to ask the scanner for

A flattened, high-resolution TIFF with enough resolution for 300 ppi at the size you want to print.

with enough resolution for 300 ppi at the size you want to print. A big scan. Scanning at a much higher resolution, for example 1200 dpi, is ideal. You can then resize down to 300 ppi at the print size without losing useful quality.

Scanning at a much higher resolution, for example 1200 dpi, is ideal. You can then resize down to 300 ppi at the print size without losing useful quality. More for negatives. A 35mm negative needs a very high-resolution scan to print well at A3 or above.

The color of the print depends on the quality of the scan, and the scan sets the ceiling on how large you can print. We print exactly what is in the file, so if the paper of the original has scanned as gray or cream rather than white, correct it before uploading. In Photoshop, open Image → Adjustments → Levels and click the white-point eyedropper on an area that should be pure white.

To check that the corrected scan prints as it looks on screen, follow our color accuracy guide.

Old or damaged photographs

Have the photograph scanned first. A restoration specialist can then repair creases, fading or surface damage in the file before we print it. You can find one through a platform such as Upwork or Behance, then upload the finished file.

Allow time

Scanning is booked separately with the provider, and their timeline is added to our print turnaround. Build it into your schedule if you are working to a deadline.

For the shipping part of that schedule, our art print delivery page describes the services we use.

Once you have the file

Upload it at order.creativehub.io. If you are unsure how large it will print, ask us to check the file first.

When the scan comes back from your provider, our how to print guide covers preparing the file, choosing a size and placing the order.