Print credit is a balance held on your account at order.creativehub.io. You do not need to enter anything to use it: it comes off your next order automatically at checkout, and your card is charged only for whatever remains.

Where to see your balance

Open Settings and look for the Print credit card. The card appears only when you have a balance.

How credit reaches your account

Goodwill. Our support team may add credit when something has gone wrong with an order.

Our support team may add credit when something has gone wrong with an order. Refunds. When a partial refund is agreed, you can choose to take it as credit in place of a refund to your card.

When a partial refund is agreed, you can choose to take it as credit in place of a refund to your card. Promotions. An occasional promotion that we announce may add credit to accounts.

These are the only ways credit is added. The customer referral scheme we used to run has closed.

How it is spent

It is applied automatically at checkout and reduces the amount charged to your saved card.

It is taken off before VAT is calculated.

If the credit covers the whole order, nothing is charged to your card.

Currency

Credit is held in your account currency (GBP, EUR or USD) and cannot be moved between currencies. If you later change your country of residence, contact us about any credit you still hold.

Does it expire?

Print credit does not currently expire automatically. If a particular credit was issued with an expiry date, the date is given in the email you received when it was added.

Before credit is taken off, the cost of an order comes from our price list, which sets out printing, mounting and framing by size.