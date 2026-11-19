Yes, on request. We can hold an order and dispatch it on or after a date you choose. There is no self-service setting for this, so email info@creativehub.io with the order number and what you need, as early as you can. A hold cannot be applied once the order has been dispatched.

How to ask

Note the order number. Email info@creativehub.io with the order number and the earliest date the parcel should leave us.

If you already know you need a later delivery, ask as soon as you place the order.

How a dispatch-date hold works

The order is produced on the usual timetable and then held at dispatch.

It ships on or after the date you asked for.

Delivery times run from the day it is dispatched, so add the delivery time for your service to that date.

A hold only delays when the order ships. It does not change when the order is charged.

Signing a print for a US address

Our US studio has no public counter, so there is no collection, visiting or on-site signing there. To sign a print going to a US client, add your signature to the file before you order, or have the print delivered to your own US address, sign it and send it on.

Holding an order while something is checked

If you spot a problem after ordering, such as a wrong address or a duplicate order, tell us straight away and we hold the order before production while it is sorted out. See also How can I change my delivery address after I have ordered?

How long production and delivery take once the order is released is covered on our delivery services page.

When you choose a release date, our delivery options and timescales page helps you judge when the parcel should arrive.