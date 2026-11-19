No. We frame and mount only prints that we produce, in our own frames and on our own boards, and the framing or mounting is ordered together with the print. We cannot work on prints made elsewhere, original artwork, or frames and panels that you send in.

What we can and cannot take on

Request Possible? Print and frame, or print and mount, in one order Yes Fit a print into a frame you supply No. Our frames only Mount a print onto a panel or substrate you send us No Frame, mount or dry mount artwork we did not print, including originals, drawings, watercolours, lithographs and prints made elsewhere No Stretch or frame a canvas you supply No Cut a window mount for a photograph or frame you already have No. A window mount comes only with a framed print ordered from us Mount a print we supplied earlier No Frame a print we supplied earlier Ask first. Case by case, and not promised

Why it has to be one order

A print destined for a frame or a mount is made differently from a loose print. It is produced with trim allowances, and for mounting with crop marks, so it can be finished to the exact size. For the same reason we cannot mount a print that has already been supplied, handled or transported.

So the job is placed as one order at order.creativehub.io:

Upload your file and choose the print options. Add the frame or the mount to that same print. Place the order, so the print and the framing or mounting are produced together.

The frame styles are described on the framing page and the boards on the mounting page.

A print we made for you earlier

If you already hold one of our prints, whether loose or mounted on foam board, and now want it framed, contact us before you order anything. It means returning the print to us, and our mounting and framing team decides whether it is workable for the pieces in question. A set to be framed to match an earlier framed order, for example, is looked at individually. It is not something we can promise.

If you would like to see the print quality before committing to framing, ordering print-only first is fine. Bear in mind that framing it afterwards has to be checked with us and cannot simply be added later. Another way to check color first is to order test strips or a sample print, then place the framed or mounted order.

Originals and prints made elsewhere

For older or original artwork that you want preserved to museum or archival standard, we recommend a specialist framer.

If you plan to frame one of our prints yourself, see How do I order a print to fit a frame I already own?

Framing for US customers

Our US studio does not offer bespoke framing. Bespoke frames are made only in our London studio and are shipped from the UK. We have no framer partnership in the US and do not recommend a particular company. If you would prefer to frame locally, review sites such as Trustpilot are a good place to compare framers.

As framing is ordered together with the print, start with our handmade framing service to see the styles, mounts and glass on offer.