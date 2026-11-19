No. There is no free-text notes field on an order, and we cannot add a handwritten or typed message card to a parcel. Production is automated and each order is made exactly as it was configured online, so a note sent by email after ordering does not reach the person producing your print. If you need something the ordering options do not cover, ask us before you place the order.

What to do instead

Set everything in the order itself. Choose the paper, size, borders, finishing and delivery option at order.creativehub.io so that nothing needs adding by hand later. Check your order confirmation as soon as it arrives. Tell us straight away if something is wrong. The sooner we hear, the more likely we can help before the order moves through production. See How do I cancel a print order?

Sending a print as a gift

Enter the recipient's name and address as the delivery address and we send the order straight to them. The same works for a gallery, exhibition space or other venue. You can save the address in your address book with a label so that you do not have to type it again.

Shipping methods and typical delivery times are set out on our art print delivery page.

For a message, design your card as an image and order it as a print of its own in the same order. If the order has already been placed, we cannot add anything to that parcel, so send your message to the recipient separately.

Asking for something the options do not cover

Contact us before you order and describe what you would like. We look at each request but cannot promise to say yes. If we can do it, we confirm the format, the timing and any charge with you first, and you then place the order online as usual.

Some things are outside what we do:

We print from the files in your creativehub account. We cannot print on paper or materials that you or a supplier send in.

We do not mount or frame prints that we did not make.

The printing service page shows the full range of papers, mounting and framing you can order online.

A printed insert or letter with orders you sell

If you sell prints through sell.creativehub.io, you can include a custom insert: you supply the artwork and we print it and pack it with each order. We cannot write or type a message for you, and the insert has to be set up on the product before the order is placed. See What is a custom insert?

This is also how to send one print with a letter to each of many recipients. Create the product with its insert, then place one manual order per recipient with that person's delivery address (see How to manually order dropshipping products). Every order is produced and dispatched on its own: we cannot work from an address list or combine many recipients into one shipment.

For prints you sell, a printed insert can carry your message, and our branded dropshipping page shows the inserts and packaging on offer.