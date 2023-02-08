Drop ship art prints with Etsy & creativehub

Walking you through the 7 steps you need to complete to automate your art sales with creativehub & Etsy.

Step 1: Sign up for your free creativehub account

Sign up for your free creativehub account here. If you already have an account, simply login.

Step 2: Upload files & apply settings in creativehub

Once logged in to your creativehub account, you’ll land on an option page.

Select the ‘Sell art online’ card and follow the quick tutorial to set up your products.

Step 3: Create your store on Etsy

Next, head to Etsy and register your account.

Once your account is created, go to the ‘Sell on Etsy’ option in your main settings menu and follow the steps to create your Etsy shop. This step must be done in order for you to connect with creativehub!

option in your main settings menu and follow the steps to create your Etsy shop. During this set up journey Etsy will ask you to create a product in order to progress. Set up a manual product. You will be able to delete it later.

Step 4: Connect creativehub account with your Etsy store

Navigate back to your free creativehub account.

Access your main setting menu by clicking your name/avatar in the top right

Click ‘Art store settings’ from the drop down

Select ‘Integrations’ from the left hand side menu options

Select the ‘Connect’ button next to the Etsy logo

Log in to your Etsy account, and conncect your two accounts

Step 5: Import your products to your Etsy store

Once your prints are priced (step 2), these will be listed in your creativehub account in the ‘Product list’

You will find it in ‘Art store settings’ > ‘Product list’

Next, click ‘Import all’ if you wish to push all your products to Etsy. You can import variants individually. Read this article to find out more about importing options.

Note that Etsy enforces ‘stock quantity’ on all products. For this reason, we import products that you have set to open editions with a predetermined stock quantity of 999. This 999 is split across variants, for example if you have 3 variants, each variant will have a stock of 333.

Your products with limited editions saved will import with a stock quantity that reflects this edition number.

See below example of products in Etsy with limited edition of 100 and an open edition (999).

Click here to learn more about Etsy’s fees

Step 6: Add a payment card to enable order fulfillment

When you sell a print in your Etsy store, the customer pays you the full amount via your chosen payment method (this is configured in Etsy’s main settings).

We then debit you separately for the production & shipping costs.

You’ll need to add a bank card to your creativehub account for us to be able to take this payment.

To do this, click your profile icon in the top right of the page and select ‘Art store settings’ from the drop down options.

Then click ‘Payment settings’ on the left hand side menu.

Step 7: Drive traffic to your new Etsy store

Now you’re all set up with your new online art store!

When a print sells, we’ll handle fulfillment and ship direct to your customer within 2-5 working days.

Then it’s time to think about driving traffic to your online store.