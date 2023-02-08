Overview of drop shipping with theprintspace using creativehub

How you can sell your art online using theprintspace/creativehub and a bespoke ecommerce store

Our online art sales platform

We aim to take the stress out of setting up and running online print sales. We’ve connected our print-on-demand system, creativehub, with the leading e-commerce platforms, such as Shopify, Squarespace, WooCommerce, WIX and Etsy.

This means you can sell art prints through your store and when a sale is made we handle the print production and fulfillment process, shipping the order direct to your customer.

An example store

See a live preview here.

Order fulfillment

Once you have made a sale in your store, we’ll then handle all the logistics that follow.

We print your orders at our professional print studio, deliver them to your customers and include a certificate of authenticity printed with your signature.

This frees your time up to make more art and focus on marketing your store.

How it works

Start selling with creativehub

Sounds good? Getting started is simple. Just follow the article below and you’ll be ready to sell your art online in no time!

Start selling on Shopify in 7 steps