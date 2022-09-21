What is the maximum sized print I can offer with drop shipping?

Keeping in mind the limits of your print file, you can sell art prints via your website at any size you wish, up the maximum sizes our printers can support. These are as follows:
Maximum Photo Print Sizes
- All of our digital Photo papers (Fuji Matt, Fuji Gloss, Fuji Pearl & Fuji Flex) you can print up to 50in or 127cm wide, and however long you like.
Maximum Giclée Print Sizes
- The maximum width for Hahnemuhle German Etching, Ilford Cotton Textured, Canson Baryta, Hahnemuhle Bamboo and Hahnemuhle Pearl is 43.5in or 110.5cm.
- The rest of the Giclée papers, including the Epson Semi-Gloss and Hahnemühle Photo Rag, can be printed up to 59.5in or 151cm wide.