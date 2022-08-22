What file formats should I upload to creativehub to create print products?

We accept JPEG or TIFF files for printing your drop shipping orders. Read about sizing your files to set up print products Updated on 22 August 2022Tagged: file extensionfile formatfile typefile uploadjpegjpgprint filetiftiffuploadWas this article helpful?Yes, thanks!Not reallyRelated articlesHow do I sell one artwork in different sizes?What PPI do my files need to be to set up print products?How do I create print products?What are product variants and how do I create them?Why do I need to upload files for my artwork to creativehub?