How do I redeem my print credit?

Find out how you can redeem your print credit:
- Print credits can be redeemed against print orders.
- Print credits do not have monetary value and cannot be transferred or redeemed for a different service.
- In your order, we will automatically apply any outstanding print credit you have earned.
Please note: We do not fully offset the printing cost with the credit.
There will be a small amount to pay on each printing order even if the credit you have exceeds the cost of the order.
You can find out more about this here.