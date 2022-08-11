How can I earn referral print credit?

Learn about our referral scheme and the ways you are able to earn print credit.

To join our referral scheme, you must be a creativehub customer. This means you will have needed to make a print order online and registered an account.

When you have placed your first order using a payment card, you are given a unique referral code that you can send to friends, colleagues or anyone else.

When they use the code at our checkout, they will receive 50% off their first order up to the value of £50.00.

When they use your unique code for their first ever order, a referral connection will be activated. This means that as soon as they spend anything with us, you will start receiving print credit equal to 10% of their first year’s purchases. This will be added to your account automatically.

Unfortunately, if they have already previously placed an order with us then they will not be eligible for a referral.

To learn how to refer someone, click here.