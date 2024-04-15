Which countries can I pre pay sales tax for?

With our dropshipping service, you can elect to pre-pay sales tax (GST) for the destination country you are shipping to. This is known as Delivery Duty Paid (DDP). Learn how to set this up in your account more here.

This DDP service is available on e-commerce orders being shipped to:

Canada

Norway

Australia

New Zealand

Iceland

Switzerland

GST is charged on the sum of product & delivery costs, apart from Canada where GST is not collected on delivery costs. Each country has its own unique rate for GST which you can view on the example costs linked below.

There is £6 DHL admin fee (converted for $/€ denominated accounts), so the total costs to the seller is GST + Admin fee.

If activated, DDP will be added to our fulfillment charges and will be itemised on your invoice. Use the example charges below to understand the costs for DDP.

View these example DDP prices