Who receives order notifications & tracking details, my buyer or me?

The seller

When we mark an order as dispatched, the status of the fulfilment order is updated in your creativehub account. If you use Shopify, we’ll automatically update the order status in Shopify to fulfilled. You’ll also get an email notifying you that the order has been dispatched. That looks like this:

The seller’s customer

Your customer will receive an email from our shipment program, Shippy Pro. It is not branded as theprintspace, it is branded as Art Prints. This gives your customer the tracking number for the shipment. Here is how that looks: