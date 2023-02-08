Can I place a drop shipping test order on creativehub?

Our dropshipping software currently doesn’t offer the functionality to place test orders. If you place an order as a ‘test’ we treat it as a normal order and charge you for the production and fulfillment costs.

If you want to place a test order to check the fulfillment process on creativehub, we suggest you do it with a low-cost dummy product. Here is how you can do that:

Set up a product in creativehub with minimum size and price possible Import that product from creativehub to your website Make shipping free on your store Place an order on your website for this product

This will allow you to test the order process at minimum costs (production cost + shipping fee).