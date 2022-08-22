What product images get imported into my store, and can I change them?

When you import products to your store, you have the option to import a to-scale preview image of that product, so your customers can better visualize the artwork.

There are two types of preview image, which we import based on the size of your artwork. These are as follows:

Long edge – up to 20 inch (508mm)

If the longer edge of the print is below 20 inches (or 508 mm), we import this image:

Long edge – over 20 inch (508mm)

If the longer edge of the print is above 20 inches (or 508 mm), we import this image:

You are free to delete these preview images and replace them with your own preview images. This will not affect your order from reaching our production system.