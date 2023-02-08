What is the returns policy for print sales fulfilled by theprintspace?

The print sale transaction is between you and your customer. We are the print fulfiller, so there is a separate transaction between you and us for the fulfillment costs. This is how that effects returns & refunds:

Damage & significant delays

In the unlikely event the product arrives to your customer damaged, we will send a replacement free of charge. To arrange this please contact us at info@theprintspace.com or use the chat icon in the bottom right of this page.

We only offer refunds if the product arrives damaged or is significantly delayed (postage delays which could be considered normal, or delays due to items being held up in customs will not be refunded). What constitutes a significant time delay is at our discretion. In either case we may request return of the products so that we can dispose of them. The returns in these cases will be at our cost, and refunds can be withheld until the returns are received by us.

Other refunds

Refunds, other than for damaged products, are at your discretion and should be stated in your returns policy. For example, a customer changes their mind and requests a refund.

We recommend allowing refunds within a reasonable time period. If honoring a refund, orders should be returned to your address. You would issue them a refund from your store.

In these cases, the fulfillment costs will not be refunded as this was a separate transaction covering the print fulfillment.