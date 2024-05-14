How does creativehub account currency work and can I change my currency?



Creativehub supports 3 currencies: GBP (£), EUR (€) USD ($). Your account is assigned 1 of these 3 currencies based on your billing country. We assign currency to billing country using the following rules:

Currency Billing country USD ($) USA EUR (€) EU & EEA countries/states GBP (£) UK, Canada & Everywhere not mentioned above

Billing country is saved in your account via the following methods:

(1) When you first create an account you are asked for your billing country:

(2) Billing country can then be updated via your main account settings:

Important note: The billing country saved in your account will be reflected on all invoices for both print orders and dropshipping orders. If you select a billing country for the purpose of forcing the currency rule for that country, we cannot provide an invoice with a different billing country to that saved in your account.

For example, if you set your billing country to United States in order to have your account currency in USD, but for billing purposes you are based in a different country, your invoices will state United States as billing country. This cannot be changed, nor can we provide edited invoices. It is the responsibility of the user to ensure correct billing information.