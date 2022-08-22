Can I rename files in creativehub?

Yes, you can rename your files in creativehub. Here is how to do that:
- Select the file that you want to rename
- Click ‘Edit’ in the right hand side options
- Rename the file
- Click ‘Done’
Note: If your creativehub product has already been imported to your website, any change in the file name on creativehub will not reflect on the website automatically.
You will have to re-import the product to your website without overwriting any custom information on the website. Or you can also update the filename directly on your website.