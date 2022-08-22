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Can I rename files in creativehub?

Yes, you can rename your files in creativehub. Here is how to do that:

  1. Select the file that you want to rename
  2. Click ‘Edit’ in the right hand side options
  3. Rename the file
  4. Click ‘Done’

Note: If your creativehub product has already been imported to your website, any change in the file name on creativehub will not reflect on the website automatically. 

You will have to re-import the product to your website without overwriting any custom information on the website. Or you can also update the filename directly on your website.

Updated on 22 August 2022
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