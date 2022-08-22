Can I rename files in creativehub?

Yes, you can rename your files in creativehub. Here is how to do that:

Select the file that you want to rename Click ‘Edit’ in the right hand side options Rename the file Click ‘Done’

Note: If your creativehub product has already been imported to your website, any change in the file name on creativehub will not reflect on the website automatically.

You will have to re-import the product to your website without overwriting any custom information on the website. Or you can also update the filename directly on your website.