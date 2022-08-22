Where do I find the invoice for drop shipping orders in creativehub?

When we fulfill your online art sales, we charge you for the fulfillment costs. You can view and download the invoice for your orders which has a breakdown of the fulfillment costs we charge you in creativehub. Here is how:

Click your profile name/icon in the top right of your creativehub account Select ‘Art store settings’ from the dropdown menu Select ‘Store fulfillment’ from the left-hand side menu You can filter the orders you want to view here All your orders listed here along with their details. You can download the invoice by clicking on the download button.