Do creativehub products get assigned to Shopify fulfilment locations?

When you create your Shopify store you are asked for an address, this defaults as your ‘Shop Location’. Manual products you create in Shopify will default to fulfilment from this location.

When you import products from creativehub, they are added to a new location generated by our app called ‘Creatvehub Fulfilment’. Here is how both these look in your Shopify settings > locations:

Creativehub products and their variants imported to your Shopify store will automatically be assigned to this location. If you change the location manually we will not fulfil orders containing this/these variants: