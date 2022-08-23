An order has been delivered to my customer damaged or defective

Occasionally issues can occur like a print gets damaged in transit or there is a small defect in the product that was not picked up during our quality control process. Whilst rare this is frustrating, but don’t worry we will instantly resolve this for you.



Sometimes it is useful for us to see pictures of the damage or defects to help us to tighten up our quality control process, so we may ask you to send these to us. Either way, we will send a replacement out to your customer immediately, the next working day.

Rest assured, we do not communicate with your customers directly (as we are a white labeled service), so if there is an issue then just let us know and we will get the issue resolved by replacing the product.

Our Trustpilot review scores should give you complete confidence in the quality and customer service you will receive.