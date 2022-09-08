101 Guide: Print Store Marketing Checklist

In our 101 guide to marketing print sales, we showed you how to run a 14 day marketing campaign to get your art store launched and selling. This article acts as a companion checklist, so you can methodically work through the tasks giving yourself every opportunity to engage with your audience and make this launch a success.

Remember, it is quite possible you have already done some of these tasks and created a lot of this content. If that is the case, get to work repurposing it for different channels. What is important with all this content is that you communicate your motivations as an artist, your message, details about the artworks and the prints.

14-day launch plan

Checklist

Below is the link to the checklist. Copy the file into your Google drive account or download and print it to check off the action points.

VIEW CHECKLIST