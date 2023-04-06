Drop ship art prints with WIX & creativehub

Follow these 7 steps to facilitate drop shipping your art prints with creativehub & WIX.

Step 1: Sign up to your creativehub account

Sign up for a free creativehub account here. Or log in to your creativehub account if you already have one.

You will land on an option page once you have logged into your creativehub account Select the ‘Sell art online’ card and follow the quick tutorial to set up your products

Step 3: Create your website on WIX

Visit WIX, choose your subscription plan and create your website. Note you need to have ‘WIX stores’ to be able to offer e-commerce. You can design your website with the help of design templates or you can choose to design your website from scratch.

Step 4: Install the creativehub app in WIX

In creativehub, activate the dropdown menu located under your name Click ‘art store settings’ Click ‘integrations’ from left hand options Click ‘connect’ next to the WIX integration Follow the connection steps to link your accounts

Step 5: Import products from your creativehub account to your WIX website

Once you have set up all your products in creativehub (Step 2), you will find them listed in the ‘Product list’ section of your creativehub account. Here is how you can access it:

Click on your name/profile icon in the top right Select ‘Art store settings’ from the drop down Choose ‘Product list’ from the left-hand side menu options

Click ‘Import all’ if you wish to import all your products to WIX. Or you can import the products individually. In the popup, select the product details you would like us to import to your website, along with your product. You can find more information about these import options here. Once the import process is complete, you will see the import date in the ‘last imported’ column You can find the imported products in your WIX account by selecting ‘Store Products’ > ‘Products’ To list your product for sale on your website, select the product using the tick feature, and set its visibility to ‘Visible’.



Step 6: Add a payment card to enable order fulfillment

When you sell a print product on your WIX website, your customer completes the transaction on your website and pays you for the product in full. The payment method for this transaction is configured in your WIX account settings.

After receiving the order, we debit you via a separate transaction for the order fulfillment costs (production & shipping). You can read more about the shipping costs in this article.

You need to add a payment card in your creativehub account for us to be able to debit the fulfilment costs. Follow these steps to do this:

Click your profile icon in the top right of the page Select ‘Art store settings’ from the drop down Click ‘Payment settings’ on the left hand side menu Go to the Payment Details at the bottom of the page and add your card

Step 7: Drive traffic to your website

You are all set up with your new online art store!

When a print is sold from your website, we handle the order fulfilment process and ship it directly to your customer within 2-5 working days.

Now it’s time to start thinking about driving traffic to your website.