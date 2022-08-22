Can I let my customers choose the paper their print is made on?

Your customers can choose from the product variants you offer for sale on your website. So, if you want to offer multiple paper choices per artwork, then you will need to create a separate product for each paper.

However, we would advise against this. Giving your customers too much choice can actually reduce your conversion rates, as they find it hard to pick just one option from a list of many leading to an abandoned checkout. Also, not all paper types will work for your artwork style and a buyer is unlikely to understand the differences, which again will stop people from buying.

As the author of your work, ultimately you know how the artwork is going to be best printed, so you should choose a single paper stock for that product to be printed on. Talk about the paper qualities, such as texture and color reproduction in your product description, so that the buyer can understand why you have chosen this option.